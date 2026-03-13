Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Release Date, List Of Official Websites To Check Marks

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Once the board announces the results, the digital marksheets will be available on the board's official websites. The exams were conducted from February 2 to 13.

Students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their results online once the board releases them. According to some media reports, the result may be declared between March 21 and March 25, 2026.

The board formally announces the results through a press conference, where BSEB officials share key details such as the passing percentage, names of state toppers, the total number of registered students, and the number of candidates who appeared for and successfully cleared the examinations. Once the officials announce the results, the link to access the scorecards will be activated on the official portals.

Official Websites To Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2026

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How To Check BSEB Inter Result 2026

Go to any of the official websites listed above.

Look for the link for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter the required credentials such as roll number and roll code.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to check the result.

The result will appear on the screen.

Verify details such as name, roll number, roll code, and subject-wise marks.

Download and save the marksheet, and take a printout for future reference.

Alternative Ways To Check The Result

In addition to the official websites, students will also be able to check their results through SMS and the DigiLocker application. These platforms can be used if the official websites experience heavy traffic after the declaration of results.

Students must keep their roll number and roll code, mentioned on their admit cards, ready to check their results without delay. The online result will be provisional in nature, while the original marksheets will be available at the respective schools a few weeks after the declaration of the results.

In case of any discrepancy in the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026, students must apply for revaluation or recounting of marks.

Students can visit their schools to collect important documents such as the original marksheet and school leaving certificate.