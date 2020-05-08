CBSE To Conduct Pending Board Exam In First Two Weeks Of July: Sources

CBSE has announced the pending board exam dates.

CBSE will conduct the pending board exams for 29 main subjects in first two weeks of July as per sources. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct the remaining papers in July and the result is expected to be announced in August. The board will conduct the exam only for 29 main subjects.

The CBSE board exam result is expected to be announced in August.

CBSE's board exam schedule will be based on the entrance exam dates in order to make it convenient for class 12 students to appear for the tests. The engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) will be held from July 18 to July 23 and the medical entrance exam (NEET) will be held on July 26.

CBSE board exams, nationwide and also in schools in foreign countries, was held till March 18. The exams for over 80 subjects are pending. The Board has however decided to conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only in order to expedite the evaluation process and conclude the exam formalities.

CBSE is likely to give an update on the pending board exams today in the evening.

The Board will also decide on whether to conduct board exams in foreign countries or not. So far, it had decided not to conduct the exams in schools located in foreign countries, however, after receiving requests from students it will take a decision in this. This information was given by an official of Ministry of Human Resource Development to PTI.

