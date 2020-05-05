NEET, JEE Main Dates Announced

The engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and medical entrance exam (NEET) will be held in July.

The engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and medical entrance exam (NEET) will be held in July. JEE Main will be held from July 18-23 and NEET will be held on July 26. The information was given by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today.

The admit cards of the registered candidates will be released soon. The admit cards will have details of the exam centre, exam city and session of the exam. The admit cards will be released by the exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the NEET, JEE Main admit cards from the official website nta.ac.in.

It was also anticipated that the Minister will announce on board exams. However, he didn't give any new information on the board exam except that the CBSE board will conduct the pending exam for 29 subjects.

Students who are staying abroad are also concerned about how the entrance exams will be held for them. For foreign candidates CBSE has cancelled the pending exams. One student from UAE who is studying in a school affiliated to the CBSE asked the Minister on how would their syllabus get completed as lockdown will continue there till September. To this the Minister replied, it will find a solution after consulting with the Board.

