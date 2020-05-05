JEE Mains, NEET Dates Announced; Centre Says Decision On Board Exams Soon

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Mr Pokhriyal said.

Government today annouced dates for engineering entrance JEE and medical entrance NEET

New Delhi:

Engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced today.

The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.

A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, he added.
 

