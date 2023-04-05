JEE Main Session 2 Exam To Begin From April 6. Check Full Schedule

The JEE Main Session 1 was held in January this year.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 examination will begin from Thursday (April 6), as per the schedule announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency has said that the exam will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 throughout the country at different exam centres. The reserve dates are April 13 and 15. The NTA had released the admit card for the exam on Monday (April 3) and the candidates can download it from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the JEE website w.e.f. 31 March 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein," a notification posted on NTA portal said.

It also advised candidates to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for latest updates.

The announcement for session 2 exam was made on February 15 and deadline to register ended on March 12. The NTA kept a correction window till March 14.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The NTA has advised candidates to carry their city slip along with admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without these, candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue, it added.