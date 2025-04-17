JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 today. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the final answer keys and results on the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Open the session 2 result/scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Submit to view the result



The overall merit list/ranking for JEE Main will be prepared based on the NTA scores of the candidates in total in BE/BTech for Session 1 as well as for Session 2. The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions. Candidates who rank within the top 2.5 lakh performers in the JEE Main 2025 exam will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.



JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission to IITs for undergraduate courses leading to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2025.



The JEE Main cut-off for General category candidates in 2024 was 93.2362181. The following are the cut-off for the exam in the last few years:

2024 Cut-off- 93.2362181

2023 Cut-off- 90.7788642

2022 Cut-off- 88.4121383

2021 Cut-off- 87.8992241

2020 Cut-off- 90.3765335

2019 Cut-off- 89.754884



NTA concluded the JEE Main Session 2 on April 9, 2025. The exam was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The agency conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) on April 9. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam was held from January 22 and 30 and the provisional key was out by February 4, 2025.