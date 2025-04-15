"Playing With Future Of Children": Students, Parents Flag JEE Main Errors

National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Post the release of the key, question papers and recorded responses, many students, educators and other stakeholders have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media platform X over the discrepancy and glitch in the NTA responses.

Students have claimed that the response sheet shared by the NTA does not include the correct number of questions attempted by them. As per students, the JEE Main response sheet appears different from their actually attempted questions in the paper.

A user noted, "Tragedy of errors-JEE Main response sheet is different from what students actually filled in many cases + lost of answers given by NTA."

Another user highlighted the number of glitch in JEE Main Session 2 paper and criticised NTA for putting students under intense stress.

Claiming that NTA was playing with the future of children, many parents highlighted the mismatch in the response sheet and the actual exam paper.

A parent noted, "Indeed my daughter attempted 71 questions. During submission it showed 71 questions attempted and now in the response sheet it is showing ALL questions as unanswered! Shocking ! NTA is playing with the future of children. No response on email."

Another parent noted, "My daughter has attempted 50 questions why it is showing 48. So many questions showing wrong attempt. We will mail to NTA for this blunder. I am very worried for her."

As per a report in The Times of India, many students and parents have flagged around nine factual errors in the NTA answer key. Of the nine errors, four are from Physics, three from Chemistry and two from Mathematics.