JEE Main Provisional Key Not Final, Says NTA After Students Raise Concerns

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, has issued a clarification amid growing concerns over alleged errors in the provisional answer key for Session 2 of the exam.

Taking to social media platform X, the agency wrote, "NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness."

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 15, 2025

The agency emphasised that the "Answer Key Challenge" process is designed to ensure fairness by allowing students to raise objections if they find discrepancies. "The answer key challenge process is a key part of ensuring a fair and reliable system for all candidates," the post added.

In its clarification, NTA stated that the answer keys released so far for JEE (Main) Session 2 are provisional and not final. "Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable," the agency said.

NTA also urged candidates to "not be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety."

The statement comes after multiple students, parents, and coaching institutes flagged alleged discrepancies in the provisional answer key, claiming at least nine factual errors-four in Physics, three in Chemistry, and two in Mathematics. Students have also taken to X to express frustration, with some alleging mismatches between their response sheets and the questions they claim to have attempted.

The JEE (Main) Session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 9. As the final answer key is awaited, objections have been submitted by several coaching institutes, who have also urged NTA to consider bonus marks or drop the flawed questions.