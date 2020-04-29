Pending Class 10, 12 Board Exams Will Be Conducted, Says CBSE: 10 Points

No move to do away with pending class 10, 12 board exams; to be conducted at first possibility: CBSE

The pending class 10 and class 12 board examinations for 29 crucial subjects will be held at the first possibility, news agency PTI quoted education ministry officials as saying. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released a statement today clarifying that the national educational board will be conducting the remaining examinations - a total of 29 subjects "crucial for promotion and admissions to undergraduate courses" - after assessing the situation after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. On Tuesday, the Delhi government urged the central government to promote Class 10 and 12 students based on internal exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams At First Possibility: 10 Points

CBSE Board Exam: Pending Class 10, 12 Board Exams Will Be Conducted, Says CBSE

1. "Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding CBSE Board exams. The board's decision to take exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same. There is no change in position of conducting board exams. Therefore, exams will be conducted," Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations said.

2. According to a previous communication from the Board released on April 1, the CBSE will be conducting on the important papers from the remaining papers, which means, the exams will be conducted for class 12 students and class 10 students from the riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi who missed their exams in February.

3. The Board clarified today that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

4. The CBSE has already announced that it will not be conducting any exams for students in foreign countries.

5. Regarding the pending annual class 10 and class 12 examinations of various state boards, respective states are yet to make decisions, however, most state boards have said an appropriate decision will be taken after the lockdown is lifted.

6. Officials have said recently that schools, colleges, shopping malls, religious places and public transport are likely to remain shut while a ban on public and social gatherings is also expected to continue beyond May 3 in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

7. The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister appealed to all the states on Tuesday to start the process of evaluation of answer sheets of Board exams and facilitate CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective States.

8. Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.

9. According to the HRD ministry officials, as of now there are plans to conduct competitive exams including JEE and NEET in June for admission to engineering and medical colleges.

10. For other undergraduate admissions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is working on an alternative calendar for the new academic session which will notify the timeline soon.

(With PTI Inputs)

