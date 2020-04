CBSE Clarifies Stance On Pending Board Exams. Will Conduct Exams For 29 Subjects Of Class 10, 12

CBSE Board will conduct examination for 29 subjects, board has clarified again

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again clarified its stance on pending class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The board has been receiving regular queries about the pending board examinations and in light of the lockdown ending on May 3, the speculations have only increased.

"Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20," says a tweet posted by the Board on its official Twitter handle.

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank@PMOIndia@PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020

The board had released a detailed circular regarding the pending exams and has maintained that exams would be held as mentioned in the said circular.

CBSE, at the time, said that it will conduct examinations only for the main subjects (academic electives) which are required for promotion and are crucial for admissions in higher education institutes.

The central education board also said that it will not hold examinations for optional subjects and will issue instructions for assessment of such subjects separately.

For class 10 students, no pending exams will be held except for the subjects in which students in violence-hit North East Delhi could not appear in March.

CBSE has also decided not to conduct the pending examinations for the students of class 10 and class 12 in schools located outside India.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, in the meeting of state education minister's with the HRD minister yesterday said that CBSE should cancel all pending examinations in the best interest of students.

Click here for more Education News