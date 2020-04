Pending CBSE Board Exams After Lockdown: Education Minister

Pending CBSE board exams will be held after lockdown is over, said Education Minister today

Central Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', held a webinar on social media platforms today to dispel doubts about school education during the lockdown period. Among the questions which were posed to the minister, the questions about CBSE board exams were primary.

CBSE was in the middle of conducting board examinations this year when the coronavirus crisis struck and exams had to be postponed until after lockdown period. The pending exams include both optional subjects and main academic subjects.

The Board had, in the beginning of April, had clarified its stance on conducting board examinations and said that while class 10 pending exams will not be held, for class 12 exams only for main subjects will be held. For class 10, the board also said, exams will be held only for those subjects for which students in North-East Delhi could not appear.

The Minister, today, while answering questions emphasized that exams will be held after the lockdown is over and normalcy returns. List of subjects for which exams will be held, has already been shared by CBSE.

He also appealed to the parents that while they should not force students to study the entire time, they should also make sure that students are ready to appear for the exam as and when it is held.

He added that proper precaution will be taken to maintain safety of students at this time.

About board exam results he said that arrangement is being made to begin evaluation for board exam answer sheets. For subjects in which exam will no longer be conducted, grade/mark would be awarded on the basis of internal assessment, he added.

