Pending Board Exams Only For Important Subjects: Education Minister

Pending CBSE exams will be hedl only for important subjects: Education Minister

In a report shared by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on social media platform Twitter, the Minister said that keeping in mind the interest of students CBSE cancelled class 10 and class 12 examinations and the board will hold exam only for 29 out of 83 main subjects.

This is not a new update since CBSE had announced earlier that it will not conduct remaining exams for class 10 students except for those papers in which students in North East Delhi could not appear. For class 12, it said that exams will not be held for all the remaining papers and will be held only for main subjects. The board had also released the list of all such subjects.

The Central Education Board has been fielding repeated queries from parents and students about the pending board examinations.

Before the CBSE board examinations could be concluded, a nation-wide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which started from March 25 and was to end on April 14. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 3.

The lockdown, though, has not been the only problem CBSE has faced this exam season. Several students in the North-East district of Delhi were unable to attend board examinations scheduled in the first week of March. With lockdown disrupting the exam schedule further, CBSE has more on its plate.

The Education Minister's interview indicates that students will have to wait till the end of lockdown for a decisive announcement on CBSE board exams and consequent result. As communicated by CBSE earlier, students will be given 10 days prior notice before resumption of board exams.

Similar delay has affected entrance examinations like JEE Main, and NEET UG. The revised schedule for these exams will also be decided after the lockdown period is over.

Click here for more Education News

World 27,29,224 Cases 17,88,931 Active 7,48,678 Recovered 1,91,615 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,29,224 and 1,91,615 have died; 17,88,931 are active cases and 7,48,678 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 5:36 pm.