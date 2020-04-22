No Decision Taken On Board Exams: CBSE To Queries On Exam Dates

Till March 18, CBSE has conducted exams for 174 out of 215 theory papers.

CBSE said it is yet to take a decision on resuming board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in response to queries on board exams, said we are constantly assessing the situation and will take a decision.

Meanwhile, students and parents are seen urging the board and authorities regarding various issues related to the board exams.

Considering the current situation in the country it can be said that the Board will be in a position to take a decision after the lockdown eases. Only after taking a stock of the situation post lockdown it will be possible for the Board to take a decision on when and how to resume the exam.

The Board was able to conduct exams till March 18. The practical exams have already been over and the theory exams were being held.

Till March 18, CBSE has conducted exams for 174 out of 215 theory papers.

Of the remaining 41 papers, CBSE has decided to conduct exams only for 29 subjects which includes the main papers of class 12 arts, science and commerce.

Among the subjects in which the Board has announced to not conduct exams are Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology in class 10 and Language subjects except Hindi in class 12.

The decision to forego board exam in 11 subjects was taken after the first phase lockdown was announced on March 24, weighing on the importance of these subjects in higher education courses.

On schools located abroad, the Board has said it has decided to not hold any more exams for them. "There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries," the Board has said.

