No Cancellation Of Pending CBSE Board Exams: Official

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date: No Cancellation Of Pending Papers, Official

Amidst the CBSE Class 12 students are awaiting new dates for the pending examinations, a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official has categorically denied the possibility of cancelling those papers. The official has also confirmed to NDTV that the discussions are still going on regarding to make a decision on the dates and a proper announcement will be made only after analysing the situation after May 3, the last date of lockdown which was announced to arrest the spread of coronavirus spread in the country. The Board had earlier postponed the pending examinations of both Class 10 and Class 12 students in March before the lockdown was announced in the first phase on March 24.

After that, on April 1, the Board had released more details on pending CBSE annual examinations.

The CBSE will be conducting only important papers of Class 12 students while no more examinations for this academic year will be conducted for Class 10 students except the rescheduled papers of northeast Delhi students.

Read: No Statement From CBSE Yet On School Affiliation Extension

Same as, the Board will also not conduct the pending examinations for the students who are appearing from foreign countries. The CBSE cited logistical issues arising out of the spread of COVID-19 to support its decision.

"The discussions are still going on regarding the make decision on pending board examinations and a proper announcement on dates will be made only after analysing the situation after May 3," the Board official told NDTV.

The CBSE will conduct board exams in North-East Delhi District for Class 10 subjects which include Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

Read: Schools Ordered Not To Hike Fee In 2020-2021 Session: Telangana Chief Minister

In case of class 12, exams would be held only for main subjects for whole of India. The main subjects for class 12 include Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science, Information Practice, Information Technology, and Biotechnology.

For class 12 students who were affected by the law and order situation in North East Delhi District - English, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry. Board exam dates would be notified by CBSE 10 days in advance.

Read: All Students From Classes 1 To 9 And 11 Promoted To Next Class: Tripura Minister

The CBSE had already advised all affiliated schools to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grade based on the internal assessments conducted so far. In case a student is unable to clear the internal process, schools will utilize the lockdown period to provide remedial interventions and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline, according to a statement released by the Board earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is contemplating on a "rationalised syllabus'' for classes 9 to 12 students in the next academic session as the COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted the beginning of the classes and other academic activities.

Read: JEE Main, NEET Unlikely By May-End, To Be Held In June: Official

A CBSE official told NDTV that syllabus of these classes will be rationalised to make up "in view of loss of time" and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will take a call on the reduction in whole curriculum as it did in the cases of Class 1 to 8 students.

Click here for more Education News