JEE Main, NEET unlikely by May-end, to be held in June: Official

An official from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the competitive exams, including JEE Main and NEET, will not be held in May-end as announced earlier, but it is in consultation to conduct the examinations in a later stage, may be in June month. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were postponed earlier from its scheduled dates, April and May respectively, after the annual academic schedule has been thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported quoting Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials saying the competitive exams are likely to be conducted in June end.

"We are in consultation process now after the COVID-19 lockdown was extended upto May 3. The decision to conduct the JEE Main and NEET by May end was taken after keeping the April 14 deadline of the lockdown," the NTA official said.

"The offices are opening soon and a proper decision in this regard will be taken in two-three days," the official added.

"According to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are likely to be conducted in June end but no decision has been taken in this regard yet," PTI reported.

JEE Main examination is held as a screening (for IIT JEE or JEE advanced) cum eligibility test for engineering admissions in country, while, NEET examinations is the national level entrance examination for medical and allied subjects. The JEE Main examination which scheduled in April was the second edition of the biannual examinations.

