JEE Main In July First Week?: A Fact Check

JEE Main was postponed in March last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level agency which conducts JEE Main examination, said a public notice which has been in circulation in social media claiming the engineering entrance would be held in the July first week is fake. The NTA, an autonomous organization under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, advised the candidates not to be misled by such false information and fake notices.

JEE Main exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held in April, was postponed in March last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice dated 14/04/2020 has been circulating in social media regarding rescheduling of the JEE(Main) examination to the first week of July 2020. All candidates who are due to appear for JEE(Main) examination are hereby informed that there is no truth in the circulated fake Public Notice," the Agency said in a statement released on Tuesday.



The Agency also said it would take strict legal action against who are creating and circulating such false information.

"The candidates are advised not to be misled by such false information and fake notices. The NTA will also take strict action by filing an FIR under relevant provisions of the IT Act and IPC against those unscrupulous elements who are creating and circulating such false information to mislead the candidates," it said.

It also asked the candidates and their parents to only rely on the authentic information available on the official websites of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, for latest updates.

Meanwhile, in an update published today, the NTA said application forms of NEET and JEE Main will be available for students to edit the exam centre till lockdown ends.

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also tweeted about it.

He said considering the requests from students and parents the decision has been taken to extend the date of making corrections in the application form including choice of cities for centres.

