JEE Main 2025 Session 2: BTech, BE Papers From April 2-8, Check Key Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct JEE Main 2025 Session 2 from April 2 to April 9. The BTech and BE papers will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while the BArch and BPlanning papers (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) will be held on April 9.

The admit cards for exams scheduled until April 4 have already been released. Hall tickets for exams on April 7, 8, and 9 will be issued soon.

Exam Day Guidelines

Students must arrive at the exam center at least two hours before the exam to complete biometric verification.

They should check the dress code, exam instructions, and other important guidelines before arriving at the center.

Candidates must carry the same photo ID they uploaded in the online application form and as mentioned on the admit card.

Instructions on the admit card should be carefully read and strictly followed.

Important Instructions For Candidates

Reporting Time: Candidates must reach the examination center two hours before the exam begins.

Seating Arrangement: Candidates must occupy their assigned seats immediately after the exam hall opens.

Late Arrivals: Delays due to traffic, train/bus schedules, or other reasons may result in missing important announcements.

Responsibility: The NTA will not be responsible for delays in reaching the exam center.

At the Examination Centre

Candidates must present a printed admit card downloaded from the NTA website upon request.

Entry will be denied without a valid admit card and an authorized photo ID.

Each candidate will have a designated seat with a roll number; changing seats may result in disqualification.

Candidates must verify that the question paper displayed on the computer screen matches their subject. Any discrepancies should be reported to the invigilator immediately.

In case of technical issues, medical emergencies, or other concerns, candidates should inform the Centre Superintendent or invigilator.

Prohibited Items Inside the Exam Hall

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items into the examination hall:

Stationery Items: Geometry boxes, pencil boxes, paper, books, or any printed/written materials.

Electronic Gadgets: Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, smartwatches, cameras, tape recorders, or any device with a calculator function.

Bags & Personal Items: Handbags, purses, metallic items.

Food & Beverages: Eatables and water (loose or packed).

Documents Required On Exam Day



Candidates must bring the following documents to the test center. Without these, entry will not be allowed:

A printed copy of the admit card along with the self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (printed on A4-size paper).

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application), to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

A valid, original, and non-expired photo ID, such as:

School identity card

PAN card

Driving license

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar card (with photograph)

e-Aadhaar with photograph

Ration card with photograph

Class 12 board admit card with photograph

Bank passbook with photograph

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

Rough Work Guidelines