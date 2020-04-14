JEE Main, NEET: Application Forms Can Be Edited Till Lockdown Ends

Students can edit their application forms till May 3.

Application forms of NEET and JEE Main will be available for students to edit the exam centre till lockdown ends. The Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about it. He said considering the requests from students and parents the decision has been taken to extend the date of making corrections in the application form including choice of cities for centres.

📢Announcement

In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/5GGPJG98uM — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

As per practice, students who apply for medical entrance exam (NEET) and engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) are allowed one time chance to edit their application forms and add changes to it. However, this time considering the current situation prevailing in the country students had requested the exam conducting agency to allow them to edit their centre choice.

This is the third time the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form portal for editing. This time students can edit their application forms till the lockdown ends which is May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced to continue the lockdown period till May 3.

When PM Modi had announced the lockdown till April 14, NTA had said that the pending entrance exams will be held in the last week of May.

There has been no fresh announcement on exam date after that.

