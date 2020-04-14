Lockdown Till May 3, Decision On Easing Restrictions After April 20

PM Modi said India was in much better shape than many major countries in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the current lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus till May 3 and said any decision on easing restrictions in parts of the country would be taken after April 20, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the country's poorest.

"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," PM Modi said in his 25-minute address shortly after India crossed the 10,000-mark in coronavirus cases.

"Till April 20, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed. Then we can decide on relaxing the restrictions," said the Prime Minister.

Some essential activities would be allowed in areas which showed improvement after April 20, he added.

"We absolutely must ensure that this virus does not spread to any further parts of the country. We should be worried every time we hear that someone in some part of the country has died of the virus. We must ensure that new hotspots do not spring up."

There have been 339 coronavirus deaths in India, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

India was in much better shape than many major countries in the fight against coronavirus, said the Prime Minister. "If the country had not taken a holistic, integrated approach and had not acted fast, then it is frightening to think what the situation would have been today," he said.

Asserting the need for a strict lockdown to ensure that COVID-19 did not spread to a single new area, the PM said citizens had persevered and confronted every difficulty to ensure that India was ahead in the fight against the virus. "The power of 'We The People Of India' has been seen in the country during the lockdown," he said.

He also put out a seven-point charter for people to follow, which included social distancing, taking care of the elderly and the poor, protecting jobs and preventing attacks on doctors and other frontline COVID-19 workers.

Over the past few days, there was speculation about the removal of certain restrictions to restart the economy, which was already in a record slump and has taken a big hit in the coronavirus shutdown. With industries, shops and factories closing down, thousands in the unorganized sector have been left without jobs.

During his meeting with 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a longer lockdown was necessary to fight the highly contagious COVID-19, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

"Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)," he told the Chief Ministers, compared to what he had said three weeks ago while announcing the total nationwide lockdown - "Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (the world exists if life exists)."

World 19,20,708 Cases 13,50,908 Active 4,50,094 Recovered 1,19,706 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,20,708 and 1,19,706 have died; 13,50,908 are active cases and 4,50,094 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 8:44 am.