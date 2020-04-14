Coronavirus: PM Modi's Full Speech On Extension Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the extension of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 10,000-mark. PM Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said that the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country. He also said that the situation may be eased conditionally in certain areas after April 20 depending on the situation at the time.
Here's the full text of the PM Modi's speech on extending the COVID-19 lockdown:
"My Dear Fellow Citizens,
India's fight against the Corona global pandemic is moving ahead with great strength and steadfastness. It is only because of your restraint, penance and sacrifice that, India has so far been able to avert the harm caused by corona to a large extent. You have endured immense suffering to save your country, save your India.
I am well aware of the problems you have faced -some for food, some for movement from place to place, and others for staying away from homes and families. However, for the sake of your country, you are fulfilling your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power of 'We, the People of India' that our constitution talks about.
This display of our collective strength, by us, the people of India, is a true tribute to Baba Saheb Doctor Bhim Rao Ambedkar,on his birth anniversary. Baba Saheb's life inspires us to combat each challenge with determination and hard work. I bow before Baba Saheb on behalf of all of us.
Friends, this is also the time of various festivals across various parts of our country. Along with festivals like Baisakhi, Pohela Boishakh, Puthandu, and Vishu, the new year has commenced in many states. In the time of lockdown, the manner in which people are abiding by the rules, and celebrating festivals with restraint while staying within their homes, is truly praiseworthy. On the occasion of new year, I wish and pray for your good health.
Friends, you are well aware of the status of the Corona pandemic all over the world today. You have been a partner as well as witness to the manner in which India has tried to stop the infection, compared to other countries. Long before we had even a single case of Corona, India had started screening travelers coming in from Corona affected countries at airports. Much before the number of Corona patients reached 100, India had made 14-day isolation mandatory for all those coming in from abroad. Malls, clubs and gyms were shut down in many places. When we had only 550 Corona cases, then itself India had taken the big step of a 21-day complete lockdown. India did not wait for the problem to aggravate. Rather, we attempted to nip the problem in the bud itself, by taking quick decisions as soon as it arose.
Friends, in such a crisis it is not right to compare our situation with any other country. However, it is also true that if we look at Corona-related figures in the world's big, powerful countries, India today is in a very well-managed position. A month, month and a half ago, several countries had been at par with India in terms of Corona infection. But today, Corona cases in those countries are 25 to 30 times than that of India. Thousands of people have tragically died in those countries. Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, taking quick and decisive action; the situation in India today would have been completely different.
It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from Social Distancing and Lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today.
The State Governments of the country have also acted with great responsibility in this, managing the situation round the clock. But friends, the way the Corona pandemic is spreading amidst all these efforts, has made health experts & governments around the world even more alert. I have been in continuous touch with the States on how the fight against Corona should progress in India. Everyone has suggested that the lockdown should be continued. Many States have in fact already decided and declared to continue the lockdown.
Friends, keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till 3rd May. That means until 3rd May, each and every one of us, will have to remain in the lockdown. During this time, we must continue maintaining discipline in the way we have been doing till now.
It is my request and prayer to all fellow citizens, that we must not let Coronavirus spread to new areas at any cost. A single new patient at even the smallest local level, should be a matter of concern for us. The tragic death of even a single patient from coronavirus, should increase our concern even further.
Therefore, we have to be very vigilant about hot-spots. We will have to keep a close and strict watch on the places which run the risk of becoming hot-spots. The creation of new hot-spots will further challenge our hard work and penance. Hence, let us extend the strictness and austerity in the fight against Corona for the upcoming one week.
Until 20th April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed.The extent to which the region has protected itself from Coronavirus will be noted.
Areas that will succeed in this litmus test, which will not be in the hot-spot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hot-spot;maybe allowed to open up select necessary activities from 20thApril. However, keep in mind, this permission will be conditional, and the rules for going out will be very strict. Permission will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken, and spread of Coronavirus risked. Hence, we must make sure we ourselves don't become careless, not allow anyone else do so. A detailed guideline will be issued by the Government tomorrow in this regard.
Friends, provision of this limited exemption in these identified areas after 20th April has been done keeping in mind the livelihood of our poor brothers and sisters. Those who earn daily, make ends meet with daily income, they are my family. One of my top-most priorities is to reduce the difficulties in their lives.The government has made every possible effort to help them through Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. Their interests have also been taken care of while making the new guidelines.
These days, the harvesting of the Rabi crop is also in progress.The Central and State governments are working together to minimize the problems of the farmers.
Friends, the country has ample reserves of medicines, food-ration and other essential goods; and supply chain constraints are continuously being removed.We are making rapid progress in ramping up health infrastructure as well.From having only one testing lab for Coronavirus in January, we now have more than 220 functional testing labs. Global experience shows that 1,500-1,600 beds are required for every 10,000 patients. In India, we have arranged more than 1 Lakh beds today. Not only this, there are more than 600 hospitals which are dedicated for Covid treatment. As we speak, these facilities are being increased even more rapidly.
Friends, while India has limited resources today, I have a special request for India's young scientists - to come forward and take a lead in creating a vaccine for Coronavirus; for the welfare of the world, for the welfare of the human race.
Friends, if we continue to be patient and follow rules, we will be able to defeat even a pandemic like Corona.With this faith and trust, I seek your support for 7 things in the end.
First thing -
Take special care of the elderly in your homes, especially those who have chronic disease.We have to take extra care of them, and keep them safe from Coronavirus.
Second thing -
Completely adhere to the 'Lakshman Rekha' of Lockdown and Social Distancing. Please also use homemade face-covers and masks without fail.
Third thing -
Follow the instructions issued by AYUSH ministry to enhance your immunity.Regularly consume warm water, 'kadha'.
Fourth thing -
Download the Arogya Setu Mobile App to help prevent the spread of corona infection. Inspire others to download the app as well.
Fifth thing -
Take as much care of poor families as you can. Especially try to fulfill their food requirements.
Sixth thing -
Be compassionate towards the people who work with you in your business or industry. Do not deprive them of their livelihood.
Seventh thing -
Pay utmost respect to our nation's Corona Warriors - our doctors and nurses, sanitation workers and police force.
Friends, I urge you to follow the rules of lockdown with utmost sincerity until 3rd May. Stay wherever you are, Stay safe.
"VayamRashtreJagrutyaa"
We will all keep our nation eternal and awakened -with this thought, I conclude.
Thank you very much!"
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai501
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Jalgaon2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*1486
2334 349
1957 338
217
160 11
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*972
1510 356
1452 349
30 3
28 4
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*483
1173 98
1104 90
58 8
11
DistrictCases
Jaipur102
Jodhpur54
Bhilwara26
Jhunjhunu23
Tonk20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa5
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*551
873 61
849 61
21
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*377
604
517
44
43
DistrictCases
Hyderabad169
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*210
562
446
100
16
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Baghpat3
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Moradabad1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*254
558 75
504 73
49 2
5
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*378
539
459
54 7
26
DistrictCases
Kurnool54
Spsr Nellore41
Guntur36
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa25
Prakasam22
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*150
432
414
11
7
DistrictCases
Kasaragod141
Kannur49
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur11
Idukki10
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*80
379 3
178
198 19
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*155
270 25
250 15
16 10
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*75
247
182
59
6
DistrictCases
Kolkata35
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong6
Nadia5
24 Paraganas North4
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*93
190 38
147 31
36 7
7
DistrictCases
Gurugram58
Palwal21
Faridabad19
Nuh12
Rohtak11
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*36
185
153
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*78
167
142
14
11
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*33
65 1
38 1
26
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*12
54
41
12
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*19
32
18
13
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
31
30
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*21
31
21
10
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*21
24 5
22 5
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*1
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ri Bhoi1
Details Awaited*-1
0
0