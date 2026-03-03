After Instagram Record, PM's YouTube Channel Crosses 30 Million Subscribers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further cemented his position as a dominant global digital force, reaching unprecedented milestones across major social media platforms. Already established as a digital pioneer, the Prime Minister has now crossed the significant threshold of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, making his channel the most subscribed among all world leaders.

The scale of PM Modi's digital outreach is underscored by the vast gap between his following and that of other international figures. According to recent rankings, he is comfortably ahead of his closest global peers. For instance, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holds the second spot with a subscriber base that is approximately one-fourth the size of PM Modi's. Additionally, the Prime Minister's YouTube audience is more than seven times larger than that of US President Donald Trump.

Within the Indian political landscape, the disparity is even more pronounced. PM Modi currently maintains around three times more subscribers than Rahul Gandhi and over four times the combined following of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress separately.

The Prime Minister's digital influence extends across multiple platforms beyond video content. In addition to his YouTube record, he stands as the most followed politician on Instagram globally. This multi-platform dominance highlights his ability to connect with diverse audiences through various forms of digital interaction.

Since joining platforms like YouTube and Instagram, the Prime Minister's digital accounts have evolved into some of the most engaging spaces for global political communication. With a YouTube channel housing over 33,000 videos and a multi-platform following in the hundreds of millions, PM Modi's digital footprint continues to set a global benchmark for how leaders interact with citizens in the 21st century.