Decision On Easing Restrictions After April 20, Says PM In Fourth Address To Nation : Highlights

PM Modi had last addressed the nation on April 3.

India will remain under a lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning in his fourth address to the nation in the last one month as the country fights coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 count has crossed the 10,000-mark in India, which includes more than 300 deaths, Union Health Ministry said this morning. He addressed the nation this morning for nearly 30 minutes.

The address comes after PM Modi held a video conference with 13 chief ministers on Saturday and discussed the situation across the country in the four-hour meeting. While saving lives is priority, the economy also needs to restart, he suggested. "Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)," he told the Chief Ministers, compared to what he had said three weeks ago while announcing the total nationwide lockdown - "Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (the world exists if life exists)."

Hours before his address today, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in a video message praised those at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "What can be more patriotic that all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear," she said, urging the people to follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the illness.

PM Modi had last addressed the nation on April 3 when he appealed to the people across the country to light lamps in fight against the "darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic". On March 24, he had announced a three-week lockdown to contain the spread of the illness. In an earlier address on March 19, he had urged people to observe a 14-hour self quarantine, dubbed as "Janata Curfew".

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation: