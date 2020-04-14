'Don't Sack Anyone': PM's 7-Point Appeal As Lockdown Continues Till May 3

PM Modi urged citizens to download Aarogya Setu Mobile App to effectively fight the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 and said any decision on easing restrictions in parts of the country would be taken after April 20.

"Until 20th April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed. The extent to which the region has protected itself from coronavirus will be noted. Areas that will succeed in this litmus test, which will not be in the hot-spot category and are found less likely to turn into hot-spots may be allowed to resume essential activities from April 20," said the Prime Minister.

As he prepared the country for a longer lockdown without any relaxing of curbs for now, the Prime Minister also listed a seven-point charter for citizens to follow in the fight against the deadly COVID-19, which has infected more than 10,000 in India.

He began with the appeal to take care of elders, especially those with a history of illnesses.

"Also, we must ensure that the Lakshman Rekha of our house is not violated. We must be responsible about our behaviour. We must also ensure we wear home-made masks if we step out to buy essentials or medicines," he said.

"The third thing, to increase your immunity, follow the instructions given by the Ministry of AYUSH. Hot water, Brew (kaarda), Consume them continuously," he said.

He urged citizens to download the Aarogya Setu Mobile App to effectively fight the virus.

"Sixth point- Be kind to people who work with you in your business, your industry, do not lay off anyone. Seventh point- pay utmost respect to corona warriors of the country, our doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and policemen," said PM Modi.

For his 25-minute address to the nation, the Prime Minister used a traditional "gamcha" or cloth towel as a mask.

