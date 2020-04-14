"Power Of We The People Of India": Top 10 PM Quotes On Lockdown

Coronavirus: PM Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus lockdown, after requests from states to extend it.

India COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown last month.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus will be extended till May 3, and any decision on easing restrictions in parts of the country would be taken after April 20. "After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," PM Modi said in his 22-minute address.

Here are the top 5 quotes by PM Modi:

  1. PM Modi says power of "We The People Of India" seen in the country during lockdown

  2. You people have helped save the nation. I am aware of the challenges you all are facing: PM on coronavirus

  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says some of you are away from homes, others are finding it difficult in getting food, essentials. I bow to all of you.

  4. People have saved the country while facing difficulties, says PM on coronavirus

  5. It has been decided to extend lockdown till May 3: PM Modi 

  6. India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, says PM Modi in address to the nation

  7. As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions: PM on coronavirus

  8. When India had 550 coronavirus cases, we went for a 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of the virus, says PM

  9. Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit: PM on coronavirus

  10. India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives: PM on lockdown



