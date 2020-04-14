"Power Of We The People Of India": Top 10 PM Quotes On Lockdown

Here are the top 5 quotes by PM Modi:
PM Modi says power of "We The People Of India" seen in the country during lockdown
You people have helped save the nation. I am aware of the challenges you all are facing: PM on coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says some of you are away from homes, others are finding it difficult in getting food, essentials. I bow to all of you.
People have saved the country while facing difficulties, says PM on coronavirus
It has been decided to extend lockdown till May 3: PM Modi
India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, says PM Modi in address to the nation
As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions: PM on coronavirus
When India had 550 coronavirus cases, we went for a 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of the virus, says PM
Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit: PM on coronavirus
India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives: PM on lockdown