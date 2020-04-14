"Power Of We The People Of India": Top 10 PM Quotes On Lockdown

PM Modi says power of "We The People Of India" seen in the country during lockdown

You people have helped save the nation. I am aware of the challenges you all are facing: PM on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says some of you are away from homes, others are finding it difficult in getting food, essentials. I bow to all of you.

People have saved the country while facing difficulties, says PM on coronavirus

It has been decided to extend lockdown till May 3: PM Modi

India's fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, says PM Modi in address to the nation

As compared to many developed nations, India is in a much better position due to its holistic approach and quick decisions: PM on coronavirus

When India had 550 coronavirus cases, we went for a 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of the virus, says PM

Social distancing and lockdown have given India a major benefit: PM on coronavirus