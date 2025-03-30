JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Begins On April 2: Paper Pattern, Key Guidelines

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) (JEE Main) Session 2 papers are scheduled to begin on April 2. The exams for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) will be conducted on April 9.

The admit cards for the April 2, 3, and 4 exams have already been released. Students appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While downloading, they must ensure that the QR code and barcode are visible on the admit card. The admit cards for the April 7, 8, and 9 exams will be released soon.

Exam Day Guidelines

Students must check the dress code, exam day instructions, and key guidelines for JEE Main.

All candidates must bring the same photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card for identity verification.

Candidates should carefully read the instructions on the admit card and strictly follow them during the examination.

Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must report to the examination centre at least two hours before the exam begins.

They should take their seats immediately after the examination hall opens.

Any delay due to traffic congestion, train/bus delays, or other reasons may result in missing important instructions announced in the exam hall.

NTA will not be responsible for any delay in reaching the examination centre

At Examination Centre

Candidates must present a printed admit card downloaded from the NTA website when asked by the exam authorities.

Candidates without a valid admit card and an authorized photo ID will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Each candidate will be allotted a specific seat with a roll number. Candidates must sit only in their designated seats. Changing seats may lead to cancellation of candidature, and no requests will be entertained.

Candidates must ensure that the question paper displayed on the computer screen matches the subject mentioned on their admit card. If there is a discrepancy, they should immediately inform the invigilator.

For any technical issues, first aid emergencies, or other concerns, candidates should approach the Centre Superintendent or invigilator.

Prohibited Items In Exam Hall

Candidates must not carry the following items into the examination hall:

Stationery items: Geometry box, pencil box, paper, books, textual materials (printed or written).

Electronic gadgets: Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, smartwatches, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, or any device with a calculator function.

Bags and personal items: Handbags, purses, metallic items.

Food and beverages: Eatables and water (loose or packed).

Documents Required On Exam Day



Candidates must carry the following documents to the test centre. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam:

A printout of the admit card along with the self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (printed on A4-size paper).

One passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the online application) to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the center.

A valid, original, and non-expired photo ID, such as:

School identity card

PAN card

Driving license

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar card (with photograph)

eAadhaar with photograph

Ration card with photograph

Class 12 board admit card with photograph

Bank passbook with photograph

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

Rough Work Guidelines



All rough work and calculations must be done only on the rough sheets provided at the test center.

After completing the exam, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall.



JEE Main 2025 Exam Pattern



Paper 1 (BE/BTech) consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Each subject has two sections:

Section A: 20 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Section B: 5 Numerical value-based questions.

The total number of questions is 75, carrying 300 marks in total.