JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Application Correction Window Opens On February 27

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on Thursday, February 27. Those registered can edit or modify their application form by visiting the official website once the correction window link is activated.

According to NTA's notice, the application correction facility will be available until February 28, 2025, up to 11.50pm.

"The National Testing Agency has received numerous representations from candidates requesting an opportunity to edit or modify their particulars in the online application form for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2025," the official notice states.

"In view of the above and in the interest of students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) - 2025."

It is important to note that application correction will be allowed only once. Students are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further opportunity will be provided.

Additionally, any extra fee (where applicable) must be paid through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

This facility is available to all candidates who have applied for JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2, as well as those who registered for both Session 1 and Session 2.

Meanwhile, NTA will close the online registration and application window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 25. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 should complete their applications before the deadline.

There will be no further extension of the registration deadline, according to the NTA.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2:

Visit the JEE Main's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration link.

Fresh candidates must complete the registration form and submit the required details. Registered candidates can skip this step.

Log in using your credentials and submit them.

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and save the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

Check The Official Notice Here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.