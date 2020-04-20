NEET UG 2020 When? All Recent Updates Here

NEET UG 2020 exam may not be held in the end of May and dates will be pushed further

Highlights NEET UG 2020 exam was scheduled on may 3 but was postponed.

NEET UG will likely be held in June-end, after lockdown ends.

NTA has made no change in the NEET UG exam syllabus for this year.

With the lockdown ending on May 3, there is enough speculation about the conduct of entrance examinations which were postponed including NEET UG, a national-level and only medical entrance exam held in India for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. NEET UG 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 3 but was postponed. National Testing Agency (NTA) which is responsible for organizing and conducting the exam had not given any specific dates, at the time of postponement, as to when the exam may be conducted.

Students who have applied for NEET UG are, naturally, at their wits end about the exam schedule and the uncertainty around the exam. Here's the development so far.

The announcement that NEET UG exam has been postponed came in March, when the lockdown period was announced till April 14. The exam had been postponed, and the authorities had announced that the exam will be rescheduled and held in May-end.

"We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon; but for now, various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate the situation that may necessitate any change in the schedule. As of now the exam is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation," said a notification by NTA.

However, the decision to conduct NEET exam in May-end was taken when lockdown period was supposed to end on May 14. With an extension in the lockdown period, the situation does not remain the same and it is not viable for the agency to conduct the examination in May-end now.

Keeping in mind the new circumstances, NTA has decided to further push the exam dates. News agency PTI quoted HRD officials saying that the postponed competitive examinations will, in all probability, be held in June-end.

"We are in consultation process now after the COVID-19 lockdown was extended up to May 3. The decision to conduct the JEE Main and NEET by May end was taken after keeping the April 14 deadline of the lockdown," an NTA official said.

The decision on examinations will be taken after the offices open upon lockdown relaxation.

Meanwhile, rumors were doing round that NTA has revised NEET UG exam syllabus which is far from true. There has been no such announcement by the exam conducting agency and the NEET UG syllabus remains the same as last year.

World 24,04,313 Cases 16,22,180 Active 6,16,890 Recovered 1,65,243 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,04,313 and 1,65,243 have died; 16,22,180 are active cases and 6,16,890 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:50 am.

India 17,265 1553 Cases 14,175 1201 Active 2,547 316 Recovered 543 36 Deaths In India, there are 17,265 confirmed cases including 543 deaths. The number of active cases is 14,175 and 2,547 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 3335 4203 552 3473 398 507 142 223 12 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1428 2003 110 1886 107 72 45 3 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 1578 1743 367 1575 345 105 12 63 10 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 1154 1478 127 1281 124 183 14 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 870 1477 105 1051 59 411 46 15 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1180 1407 1210 127 70 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 779 1084 115 959 90 108 22 17 3 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 174 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 17 Ranga Reddy 17 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 480 844 35 640 35 186 18 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 354 646 43 589 43 42 15 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 75 402 2 129 270 13 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 215 390 6 263 111 7 16 2 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 234 350 9 289 4 56 5 5 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 236 339 29 261 25 66 4 12 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 84 233 8 143 87 44 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 133 219 17 172 10 31 4 16 3 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 61 93 7 49 2 42 5 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 26 68 7 43 7 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Nainital 4 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Haridwar 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 16 44 2 33 11 2 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 39 42 8 40 8 0 2 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 26 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 11 25 1 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 17 17 5 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 8 26 3 13 13 3 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 5 15 1 4 1 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 10 11 10 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 0 7 1 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News