Lockdown Extension: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till May 3

Lockdown extension: Schools will remain shut till May 3 which means pending board exams will have to wait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday declared that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3, 2020, with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. PM Modi also declared that select necessary activities will be allowed to be opened up from April 20, 2020, in identified areas of the country. According to the consolidated revised guidelines have been issued on Wednesday, educational and training institutions will remain shut till May 3 across the country, which means, the students whose annual board examinations are yet to be completed will have to wait till next month.

The activities, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc., all social, political and other events, and opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.

Meanwhile, various state boards and governments have promoted students - except class 10 and 12-to the next grade without exams.

CBSE Board exam dates will be announced 10 days in advance, according to an April 1 release from the Board.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the national board which regulates the secondary and higher secondary education in the country along with the organisation of annual certificate examinations, had earlier decided to conduct only the important pending examinations. With that, the Board will now conduct some Class 12 examinations (also pending examinations of Class 10 students of northeast Delhi) across the country, which will be intimated to the students 10 days in advance, according to a statement released by the Board.

The Board, however, would not conduct examinations for students who have registered for the annual examinations from the foreign countries due to the logistics issues arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several state boards including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are yet to complete the board examinations which were earlier postponed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, central and state governments have announced various initiatives to conduct classes through online mode.

From April 20, the government will also allow farm activities, construction of roads and buildings in rural areas, IT, e-commerce and all inter-state goods transport while keeping in force strong restrictions in hotspots -- areas with a large number of COVID-19 cases or showing a rapid rise in infection.

