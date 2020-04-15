Coronavirus Lockdown: CBSE Holds First Live Fitness Class Today

CBSE held its first live fitness class on YouTube amid coronavirus lockdown extension

CBSE, today, began online fitness classes for school students. The live classes are being held through YouTube. The live sessions can also be accessed on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. While the sessions will be live, they can also be downloaded and accessed later at a student's convenience.

The first fitness live class was aired today at 9:30 am. The first session was held by Fitness Trainer Aliya Imran. She provided daily workout tips to students in a fun session. The session will continue for a month.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had tweeted yesterday that he had spoken to Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju for a collaboration with CBSE to provide students live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc.

The sessions will help students stay in good mental and physical shape during the lockdown. The board had asked all affiliated schools to inform students about the live sessions and encourage students to participate in the activity.

CBSE has been taking several measures to help students continue their studies during the lockdown. The board has introduced e-learning through apps and websites, and has now introduced classes to improve their physical health as well.

CBSE had earlier announced that all students in classes 1 to 8 would be promoted to the next class/grade without exam. Class 9 and 11 students will be promoted based on the internal assessment that has been completed by the respective schools so far.

Class 10 board exams for remaining papers will no longer be held except for students in North East Delhi exam centres who missed their examinations due to the Delhi violence.

Class 12 board exams will be held only for main subjects, i.e. subjects which are required for admission to higher education programs. The board has released the list of subjects for which the exams will be held after the lockdown is over.

