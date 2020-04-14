CBSE Launches Live Fitness Class For Students

CBSE's live fitness classes will commence on April 15 at 9.30 am.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Fit India Mission have collaborated to give live classes on basic exercises, nutrition, yoga and meditation, etc. The live sessions will be available on social media websites: YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The sessions are downloadable and can be made available for anytime, anywhere dissemination at a later point of time as well, said CBSE.

The live classes will commence on April 15 at 9.30 am. The sessions will be held for a period of one month.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted today that he has spoken to Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju for a collaboration with CBSE to provide students live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc.

To ensure #fitness among the children, I have spoken to @KirenRijiju for collaboration between @cbseindia29 and @FitIndiaOff & provide live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc. pic.twitter.com/wb0YDoU7td — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

"The overall objective of these sessions will be to help children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online classes as well as help them to cultivate a sustainable and active lifestyle right from their younger days," the Board said.

Asking all its affiliated schools to circulate the information among parents, students and teaching fraternity, the board also said doing exercise influences the release and uptake of feel good chemicals called endorphins in the brain. Even a short burst of 10 minutes physical activity positively increases mental alertness, energy and mood.

Click here for more Education News