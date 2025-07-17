Reinstated By High Court, Manipur Education Officers Still Allegedly Kept Out Of Office

The Manipur government has not reinstated two zonal education officers (ZEOs) despite an order by the Manipur High Court to do so, which could amount to contempt of court, an organisation representing the Thadou tribe said in a letter to Governor AK Bhalla.

The matter is linked to the suspension of the ZEOs for giving no-objection certificates (NOCs) - without following due process - for schools in two districts to apply for CBSE affiliation in 2023 amid the disruption caused by the ethnic violence.

The education officers had already apologised to the state government in writing, and had also pointed out that they were "compelled" to sign the NOCs under "duress" and "pressure" from "elected representatives, CSOs (civil society organisations), and student bodies to issue the NOCs".

The Thadou Students' Association (TSA) said two months have passed since the high court quashed the suspensions of Churachandpur ZEO Jangkhohao Haokip and Kangpokpi ZEO Lhingtinneng Singsit.

"... Yet the state government has failed to reinstate the two Thadou officers, thereby constituting not only an administrative failure but also a contempt of court. TSA strongly urges the government to immediately reinstate both officers to their respective posts, in full compliance with the high court's orders, along with the release of all consequential benefits due to them," the TSA said.

The TSA said the two ZEOs are widely recognised for their honesty, neutrality and dedication to educational service.

"Their suspension, evidently influenced by political interference, has now been rightly invalidated by the Hon'ble Court. Justice delayed is justice denied, and further inaction will only intensify public dissatisfaction, particularly among the students and youth of the Thadou community," the TSA said.

Court documents and the order copy, accessed by NDTV, showed that the two education officers were suspended on January 12, 2024 by the secretariat education (school) under Rule 10(1)(a) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

Under this rule, the suspension is only for 90 days, unless it is extended on the recommendation of a review committee, and it lapses automatically after 90 days if there is no recommendation to extend it.

"It has been submitted on behalf of the petitioner that in the present case, as the authorities have not extended the period of suspension by issuing necessary order, the impugned suspension order dated 12.01.2024 has become invalid by operation of law..." the lawyer appearing for the zonal education officer, Jangkhohao Haokip, told the high court.

Accepting the submission, the court set aside the suspension and directed the state government "to reinstate the petitioner back in service forthwith with all the consequential benefits".

A TSA source said they have filed a Right to Information (RTI) query to the education secretary (school) and the state public information officer seeking reasons for the delay in reinstating the zonal education officers, and who is responsible for the delay.

Naorem Praveen Singh is the secretary of education (school).

'Education Officers Made Scapegoat'

In the letter to the Governor, the TSA also demanded stringent action against 25 private schools in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur that "exploited political influence to secure CBSE recognition by coercing or manipulating the issue of no-objection certificates from the ZEO offices".

The TSA said institutions found to have engaged in such unethical conduct must be investigated thoroughly and, if proven guilty, blacklisted from the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and held accountable.

Principals of the affected schools in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur had in December 2023 criticised what they called the authorities' "obtuse focus" on procedures when all that the students needed amid the ethnic clashes and other cataclysmic disruptions was academic continuity, whether CBSE or state board.

"The situation in Manipur after May 3 was such that functioning under the state board was becoming impossible. We have to go to Imphal for exam coordination and other state board work. How would that be possible?" the principal of a Kangpokpi school had told NDTV on December 20, requesting anonymity.

Other school principals in the hill district cited difficulty in coordinating with the education department at a time when battle lines have been clearly drawn on the basis of ethnicity and deep mistrust.