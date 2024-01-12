3 Manipur Education Officers Suspended Over Alleged CBSE Affiliation Fraud

CBSE had removed affiliations of 25 schools in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi

Three key education officers have been suspended nearly a month after the CBSE cancelled the affiliation of 25 schools in Manipur over alleged paperwork fraud.

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) action came on December 20, 2023 after the state government alerted it had not given no-objection certificates (NOC) to the schools to apply for affiliation in the first place.

The CBSE bylaws make it a legal requirement for state board schools to get NOCs from the state government before applying for central board affiliation.

The Manipur education department in a statement on Friday said Churachandpur zonal education officer (ZEO) Jangkhohao Haokip, Kangpokpi ZEO Lhingtinneng, and district inspector (DI) of school L Taithul of Churachandpur's Samulamlan village have been suspended.

The Directorate of Education in the state capital Imphal has taken charge as the headquarters of the two ZEOs and the DI of schools.

"... They shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the government," the order said, as the three officers face "disciplinary action".

The Kangpokpi ZEO's work will now be handled by the Saitu DI of schools Joshi Lamkhohat Haokip as an additional responsibility.

The Churachandpur DI of schools Esther Chingneikim will also work as the district ZEO.

Eleven of the 25 schools got CBSE affiliation in the period between May 2020 and May 2023, and 14 received affiliation in the past eight months. The state government, however, said it had not given NOCs to any school since May 2020.

Manipur Education Minister Th Basanta had met the Union Education Ministry secretary and given a letter explaining the issue, following which the CBSE cancelled the affiliations of the 25 schools.

The change of the education board from state to central in the two "hill districts" was seen as a soft attempt at formalising a new arrangement, since clashes between the Kuki tribes and the Meiteis began on May 3, 2023. The Kuki tribes have been demanding what they call a "separate administration" carved out of Manipur.

In Churachandpur, none of the four newly affiliated schools - before they lost affiliation - had working phone numbers. One had only '0000' as the contact number. Not having working phones and having inconsistent details such as the phone number or address of the principal turning out to be of a relative are violations of the CBSE's bylaws for affiliation.

Kuki civil society groups in statements alleged the government's move was an attempt to harass them.

"The three officials have been suspended for performing their duty, which really is unfortunate as they have committed no mistakes worthy of suspension... The partisan action of the Manipur government not only disturbs the efficient functioning of public services, but also raise questions about due process and fair treatment," the Churachandpur-based Kuki Students' Organisation said in a statement on Friday.

The Kangpokpi school principals had in December 2023 criticised what they called the authorities' "obtuse focus" on procedures when all that the students needed amid the ethnic clashes and other cataclysmic disruptions was academic continuity, whether CBSE or state board.

"The situation in Manipur after May 3 was such that functioning under the state board was becoming impossible. We have to go to Imphal for exam coordination and other state board work. How would that be possible?" the principal of a Kangpokpi school had told NDTV on December 20, requesting anonymity.

Other school principals in the hill district cited difficulty in coordinating with the education department at a time when battle lines have been clearly drawn on the basis of ethnicity and deep mistrust.