CBSE Directs Schools To Support NIOS Exams In October-November 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to help conduct the NIOS Public Examinations scheduled for October-November 2025.

In an official notice addressed to school principals and heads, CBSE said that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) holds exams twice a year-for Class 10, Class 12, and vocational courses-and needs help with exam centres.

"The next Public Examinations of NIOS is scheduled to be held in the month of October/November, 2025," the notice said. It added that NIOS depends on CBSE-affiliated schools for exam centres and infrastructure.

CBSE has asked schools to register their willingness to host the exams by filling out a form on the NIOS website: https://exams.nios.ac.in/ >> Examination Centre >> Register Now

In the letter, CBSE said, "Your assistance will help NIOS in holding Public Examinations of its learners."

NIOS is the largest open schooling system in India. It is part of the Ministry of Education and works to support learners from disadvantaged backgrounds. NIOS provides a range of courses for secondary and senior secondary levels, along with vocational and life enrichment programs.