CBSE Orders Schools To Reduce Academic Pressure, Strengthen Counselling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed principals and heads of schools affiliated with the Board to actively promote mental health and wellness and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in schools.

In its latest advisory, CBSE stated that in today's dynamic and demanding educational landscape, the emotional resilience and mental health of students require collective attention and proactive support.

The Board has directed schools to comply with the Supreme Court of India judgment dated July 25, 2025, which lays down specific guidelines. Schools have been urged to ensure full compliance.

The guidelines state that:

All teaching and non-teaching staff shall undergo mandatory training at least twice a year, conducted by certified mental health professionals, on psychological first aid, identification of warning signs, response to self-harm, and referral mechanisms. All teaching, non-teaching, and administrative staff shall be adequately trained to engage with students in a sensitive, inclusive, and non-discriminatory manner.

Schools shall regularly organise sensitisation programmes for parents and guardians on students' mental health. It shall sensitise parents and guardians to avoid placing undue academic pressure, to recognise signs of psychological distress, and to respond empathetically and supportively. Further, mental health literacy, emotional regulation, life skills education, and awareness of institutional support services shall be integrated into student orientation programmes and curricular activities.

The school shall maintain anonymous records and prepare an annual report indicating the number of wellness interventions, student referrals, training sessions, and mental health-related activities.

The school shall prioritise extra-curricular activities, including sports, arts, and personality development initiatives. The examination pattern shall be periodically reviewed to cultivate a broader sense of identity among students beyond test scores and ranks.

The school shall provide regular structured career counselling services for students and their parents or guardians. This session shall be conducted by a qualified counsellor and shall aim to reduce unrealistic academic pressure, promote awareness of diverse academic and professional pathways, and assist students in making informed and interest-based career decisions. Such counselling shall be inclusive, sensitive to social, economic, and psychological contexts, and shall not reinforce narrow definitions of merit or success.

All affiliated schools are required to ensure mandatory capacity building to nurture not only the intellectual growth of children but also their emotional resilience and psychological well-being.

Schools are urged to nominate teachers and staff for the following Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) offered to promote mental health and wellness.

CBP Offered through: cbseit.in/cbse/2022/ET/frmListing

The objective of these programmes is to empower teachers and staff with the necessary skills to:

Promoting mental health and wellness among Students

Create a supportive and empathetic environment in schools where students can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

Recognise their critical role in safeguarding student mental health and equip them with the knowledge and skills to make a positive impact.

Raise awareness of legal and professional support services available for promoting mental health and well-being among students.

Establish school-based mental health services with clear contributions from all stakeholders to promote positive mental health in schools.

Demonstrate how to integrate Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) strategies into daily subject-specific teaching.

Create actionable plans for implementing SEL practices to support the social and emotional well-being and academic success of students.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

Schools are requested to select teachers and staff who are actively engaged with students so that the training outcomes can be effectively integrated into school practices. All principals and school heads are requested to support this initiative and ensure the nomination of teachers and staff to build a school ecosystem that prioritises mental health and empowers every student to flourish.