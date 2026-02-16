CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Over 46 Lakh Students To Appear, Check Key Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin tomorrow, February 17, 2026, with over 46 lakh students scheduled to appear across India and in 26 countries abroad. Exams will start at 10:30 AM, and students are advised to reach their respective centres by 10:00 AM.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Day 1 Exam Schedule

Class 10: Mathematics (Standard and Basic) - 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM

Class 12: Biotechnology Entrepreneurship - 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM; Shorthand (English/Hindi) - 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

CBSE has instructed all schools to guide students and parents regarding travel plans, and students are encouraged to visit examination centres in advance to avoid delays. The advisory also highlights potential traffic disruptions due to national and international summits, high-level meetings, and other programmes scheduled during the exam period.

CBSE Class 10: Two Board Examinations Rule

From 2026, Class 10 students must appear in the first board examination to be eligible for the second exam. Key points include:

Mandatory First Exam: Students must sit for the first exam.

Improvement Opportunity: Eligible students may improve scores in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages).

"Essential Repeat" Category: Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in this category and can only appear in the main examination next year.

Compartment Category: Students with a compartment result can appear in the second exam under the same category.

No Additional Subjects: Students cannot appear in stand-alone additional subjects after passing Class 10.

The board has emphasised that no exemptions will be granted for students who fail to meet these criteria.



Ensuring Correct Distribution of Question Papers



CBSE has issued strict instructions to distribute question papers exactly as per the Admit Cards. For subjects with multiple codes (e.g., Mathematics Standard/Basic, English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Urdu), only the specified paper must be supplied. Any deviation will result in the student being marked absent, and the examination for that subject will be cancelled. Schools failing to comply will face board action.

Traffic Advisory Amid AI Summit

With the India AI Summit scheduled from February 16 to 20, overlapping with board exams, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to minimise disruptions. Students carrying their admit cards or date sheets will receive assistance to ensure smooth movement to examination centres. Police have coordinated with the Education Department and briefed schools and nodal officers for effective management.

Digital Evaluation For Class 12

For the 2026 examinations, CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer books, while Class 10 evaluations will continue in the traditional physical mode. Teachers have been instructed to complete practice sessions on the Digital Evaluation Platform starting February 16 to ensure readiness. Login credentials are issued via registered email IDs, and activity monitoring will be conducted throughout the practice period.



CBSE has urged all students to plan their travel carefully, reach centres on time, and adhere strictly to all examination guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the 2026 board exams.