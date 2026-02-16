Only Those Who Take 1st Exam Can Sit For 2nd One: CBSE On Class 10 Boards

CBSE Class 10 Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding Class 10 board examinations starting 2026, with the first board exams set to begin tomorrow. In response to requests from students seeking permission to appear directly in the second board examination due to unavoidable reasons, the CBSE has outlined clear rules regarding eligibility.

Key points of the CBSE clarification include:

Mandatory First Exam: All students must appear in the first board examination.

Improvement Opportunity: Passed and eligible students may improve their scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

"Essential Repeat" Category: Students who do not appear in three or more subjects in the first exam will not be allowed to sit for the second board examination. These students will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can only take the main examination next year in February.

Compartment Category: Students whose first examination results are "Compartment" will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the Compartment category.

No Additional Subjects: After passing Class 10, students cannot appear in stand-alone additional subjects.

Eligibility for Second Exam: Students can appear under the following categories:

Improvement in up to three main subjects

First or third chance Compartment

Compartment plus Improvement

Improvement for students who passed by subject replacement

The CBSE emphasised that any student missing three or more subjects in the main examination cannot be allowed to appear in the second board examination. The board will not respond to requests seeking exemptions from this rule.