CBSE Answers Board Exam, Promotion Related Queries Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

CBSE has released answers for all the queries received about board exams this year

With uncertainty around board exam dates, CBSE is fielding queries on a daily-basis about the exams and result from anxious students and parents. The board, to mollify the parents and students, has released an updated list of exam-related queries and their answers.

Students who are seeking clarification on CBSE board exams can find some of the questions answered here.

Promotion to Next Grade

CBSE has advised all affiliated schools to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grade based on the internal assessments conducted so far. In case a student is unable to clear the internal process, schools will utilize the lockdown period to provide remedial interventions and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline.

Board Exam Dates And Subjects

CBSE will conduct board exams of only those subjects for class 10 whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law and order situation in North-East Delhi District. Class 10 subjects include - Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English language and Literature, Science, and Social Science.

In case of class 12, exams would be held only for main subjects for whole of India. The main subjects for class 12 include Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science, Information Practice, Information Technology, and Biotechnology.

For class 12 students who were affected by the law and order situation in North East Delhi District - English, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry. Board exam dates would be notified by CBSE 10 days in advance.

Exam Status For Students Outside India

Schools outside India have been closed for a longer period with schools in Kuwait closed till August 3, 2020. Exams cannot be held in foreign centres until the schools are closed. Waiting for such a long time will jeopardize the future of students and hence CBSE has decided to prepare results of all students in CBSE schools located outside India, for all the subjects that the students had registered for based on certain objective criteria.

CBSE will also issue passing documents as per practice for future use. The board will work out a system of marking/assessment for declaring results and will inform it to schools shortly. The decision will be made keeping students' interest in mind.

Board Exams for North-East Delhi District

Student who were allotted exam centre in North-East Delhi, do not need to re-appear for papers they have already appeared for earlier. These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them.

Promotion Policy For Class 1-8

All students in class 1 to 8 are to be promoted to the next class/grade. CBSE has taken this decision in consultation with NCERT. All schools affiliated with the board including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and schools abroad.

