Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Check Your Scores Easily On NDTV

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2026 Friday, March 20. Once the board announces the results, the digital marksheets will be available on the board's official websites. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25. Students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their results online once the board releases them.

The board formally announces the results through a press conference, where BSEB officials share key details such as the passing percentage, names of state toppers, the total number of registered students, and the number of candidates who appeared for and successfully cleared the examinations. Once the officials announce the results, the link to access the scorecards will be activated on the official portals.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.

Click on the link for "Bihar Board Class 10 Exams Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

This year, 15,12,687 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The exams were held at 1,699 centres across Bihar. Each subject carried 100 marks, and students needed to score at least 33% to pass. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams. The exams were conducted in two shifts daily: from 9.30am to 12,45pm and 2pm to 5.15pm.

Previous Year's Performance

In 2025, a total of 15,58,077 students appeared for the examination, and the overall pass percentage stood at 82.11%. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma topped the exam with 489 out of 500 marks, securing 97.8%.