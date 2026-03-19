CBSE Announces Assessment Scheme After Cancelling Class 10 Exams In Middle East

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a detailed assessment scheme after cancelling the remaining Class 10 main examinations in parts of the Middle East, following a critical review of the prevailing situation across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Earlier, the Board had stated that the mode of result declaration for Class 10 candidates in the region would be notified separately in due course.

According to CBSE, examinations scheduled between February 17 and February 28 were conducted successfully. During this period, a total of six academic subjects, including Mathematics, English and Science, were completed. Additionally, 16 language papers and 22 skill subject examinations were also conducted.

Categories Of Students

Based on the conduct of examinations, CBSE has identified the following categories of students:

Students who appeared in all examinations

Students who appeared in four examinations

Students who appeared in three examinations

Students who appeared in two examinations

Private students registered under the compartment category

Assessment Scheme For Result Preparation:

CBSE has outlined a detailed assessment scheme for preparing results:

Students who appeared in all examinations: Results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Students who appeared in four examinations: Results will be computed using the average of marks obtained in the best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

Students who appeared in three examinations: Results will be calculated based on the average of marks obtained in the best two performing subjects for the remaining subjects.

Students who appeared in two examinations: For the limited number of such candidates, results will be declared based on the average marks of the two subjects for the remaining subjects.

Students of 2025 or earlier registered for up to two subjects:

If they have appeared in one or two examinations, their results will be based on their performance.

If any examination remains, they will be allowed to appear in the second Board examinations.

Students who shifted examination centres to another country: Their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Additional Provisions

The results of Middle East students will be declared along with the rest of the students.

Students will be allowed to improve their performance through the second Board examinations as per policy.

If any further action is required during result preparation, the Board will take an appropriate decision.

Internal assessment, already completed as a year-long exercise, will be considered as uploaded by schools.

Results prepared using this assessment scheme will be final. No special examination will be conducted under any circumstances, except those held by CBSE as per its policy.

The decision of the competent authority of the Board will be final.

The CBSE stated that the assessment scheme for Class 12 students will be communicated separately once finalised.