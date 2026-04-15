CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Southern States Shine, Girls Outperform, Lakshadweep Defies Pattern

CBSE Class 10 State-Wise Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination results 2026 declared today reflect a strong overall academic performance across India, with high pass percentages and consistent outcomes across most states and Union Territories. The data highlights clear regional dominance by southern states and a continued gender advantage in favour of girls, with a few notable exceptions.

Among the top performers, southern states and regions have once again set the benchmark. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana recorded pass percentages close to 98-99%, emerging as the best-performing states. These were closely followed by high-performing regions such as Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, indicating a balanced performance across parts of northern India as well.

On the other hand, states like Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand reported comparatively lower pass percentages, reflecting regional disparities in educational outcomes. However, even in these states, the overall success rate remains substantial, pointing to gradual improvement.

Gender-wise performance continues to favour girls, who have outperformed boys in almost every state and Union Territory. In several top-performing states, girls achieved pass percentages above 99%, maintaining a consistent lead of 1-3 percentage points over boys. This trend reinforces the pattern observed over recent years in CBSE results.

However, the data also reveals important exceptions and narrowing gender gaps.

Lakshadweep emerges as a standout case where boys have marginally outperformed girls, making it one of the rare regions to break the national trend. Meanwhile, states such as Meghalaya and Nagaland show near parity between boys and girls, with only a minimal difference in pass percentages. Similar close contests are visible in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where the gender gap remains relatively small compared to the national average.

Even in regions like Ladakh, where overall pass percentages are lower, the difference between boys and girls remains limited, highlighting a gradual move toward parity in educational outcomes.

Overall, the CBSE Class 10 results underline three key trends: