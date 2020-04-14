Promote students of classes 6-9, 11; focus on e-learning: Uttar Pradesh Government

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that all students from classes 6 to 9 and class 11 will be promoted amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It also said that students from classes 9 to 12 will be taught via e-learning and virtual classes through WhatsApp from April 20.

The orders were issued by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of secondary education department, at a review meeting here.

Mr Sharma, according to an official release, said during the lockdown, Uttar Pradesh board students can be taught with the help of e-content at Diksha portal.

"An action plan should be prepared for its implementation as soon as possible so that students of classes 6-8 can be benefited by it," the minister added.

