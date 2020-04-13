Students of Class 6-9, 11 To Be Promoted Without Exams In Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus impact: UP Board class 6-9, 11 to be promoted to next class in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (also known as UP Board) has decided to promote all students of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 of schools affiliated to the Board to the to the next class in the state. The UP Board said on Monday that the students will be promoted to the next grade without any examination. The decision to promote all the students of these classes has been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The UP Board has already conducted the class 10 and class 12 annual examinations in the state and the results are awaited. The Board, according to reports, is yet to complete the evaluation process of both class 10 and class 12 examinations which were concluded before the state announced closure of all educational institutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The UP Board results for Matric (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) is expected to be announced on the official websites of the Board once the evaluations has been completed.

News agency ANI reported that Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla issued the order to promote the students in the wake of the impending coronavirus crisis to the Director of the Board of Joint Education and all the District School Inspectors across the State.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on April 1 had said that all CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 56 lakh candidates had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board class 10, and 12 examinations which began on February 18.

Almost 30 lakh class 10 students and 26 lakh class 12 students completed their papers on March 6.

According to deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the education portfolio, the examinations were being held at 7,784 centres across the state.

