UP State Education Board Quashes Rumours On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result

The fake notification looks similar to an official one and has confused students.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the state education board, has quashed the rumors that are being circulated on social media platforms. A fake notification, which is being widely shared online, says that the Board has decided to pass all the students of class 10 and class 12 this year. The Board has denied taking any such decision.

The notification looks similar to an official one and has put students in confusion.

"The message is fake and spreading such unverified messages is a punishable offence," the Board has said.

Updates related to exams and results should be checked from the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, upmsp.edu.in, the Board has also said.

56 lakh students had appeared for the class 10, 12 board exams this year from schools affiliated to the UP Board. The exams were held at 7,784 centres across the state.

In class 10, out of 30 lakh candidates who registered online, 20,789 were private candidates. Out of 26 lakh candidates who had registered for class 12 exams, 69,983 were private candidates.

The state government had made extensive arrangements to check the copying and nab the copying mafia who facilitate mass cheating in UP Board exams. It had set up a state-level 'monitoring and control room' for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings. Nearly 2 lakh CCTV cameras were installed. Around 2 lakh invigilators were put on duty.

Click here for more Education News