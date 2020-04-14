What Is SWAYAM PRABHA? How It Helps Learning From Home

The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS.

SWAYAM PRABHA is an effective tool of learning for those who do not have internet access at their home, according to a Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry statement. SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programmes on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite.

Every day, there will be new content for at least four hours which would be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience, the statement said.

The channels are uplinked from BISAG, Gandhinagar.

The INFLIBNET Centre maintains the web portal. All 32 channels are available at DD DTH and JIO TV mobile App.

The DTH Channels cover the following:

Higher Education:

Curriculum-based course contents at post-graduate and under-graduate level covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture, etc. All courses would be certification-ready in their detailed offering through SWAYAM, the platform being developed for offering MOOCs courses.

School education (9-12 levels):

Modules for teacher's training as well as teaching and learning aids for children of India to help them understand the subjects better and also help them in preparing for competitive examinations for admissions to professional degree programmes.

Curriculum-based courses

The DTH Channels cover curriculum-based courses that can meet the needs of life-long learners of Indian citizens in India and abroad.

Competitive exams

The DTH Channels assist students (class 11th and 12th) prepare for competitive exams.

For more details of SWAYAM PRABHA Channels kindly click the given link:

https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/index.php/ch_allocation

