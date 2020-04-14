NIOS's Online, TV Initiatives To Help Students During Lockdown

NIOS's Online Initiatives To Help Students during Coronavirus Lockdown

Under the direction of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), the National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure that the education of learners should not get affected by the challenging situation arising out of Covid 19. The method, according to a statement from the education minister, is to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at door step.

Fulfilling the objectives of quality education, content is being made available online through 'SWAYAM' MOOC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to 12th.

Along with Self Learning Material, 'SWAYAM' portal provides video lectures and facility of self-assessment. The questions and queries of the learners are also being resolved through discussions forum.

In addition, for those who do not have much access to internet, these video lectures are telecast on MHRD SWAYAMPRABHA TV channels with Live sessions to interact with their teachers and subject experts.

Those students who are preparing for JEE and NEET are benefited while sitting at home through this initiative, a statement from the HRD ministry said.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, NIOS has made excellent innovations in telecast of Live session through Skype in joint association with KVS, NVS and CBSE and NCERT through Swayam Prabha DTH Channel Panini (#27), Channel Sharda (#28) of NIOS and Channel Kishore Manch (#31) of NCERT.

Now, the subject experts are able to connect for the Live telecast of SWAYAMPRABHA through the SKYPE from their home.

The learners can watch the lesson based educational programs on these DTH Channels and NIOS YouTube channel 6 hours of recorded broadcast from 7.00 AM to 1.00 PM followed by 6 hours of Live session from 1.00 PM to 7.00 PM with four different subject experts for one and half hour session each.

Learners can ask questions directly to the subject experts from their home through phone call on the number displayed during Live session and through 'Student Portal' of NIOS web site directly in live telecast.

On government's request, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators have agreed to air three Swayam Prabha DTH channels on their DTH platform.

Now these three Swayam Prabha DTH channels are available through all DTH service providers besides DD-DTH and Jio TV App.

People can request their DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels without any extra cost as these are free to air channels. The learners can continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, the statement from HRD ministry said.

