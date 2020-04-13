HRD s 'Bharat Padhe Online' Campaign Receives More Than 3,700 Suggestions In 3 Days

Union education minister had launched a week long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for Crowd sourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India on April 10, 2020 in New Delhi. The campaign is gaining popularity among social media users and the Human Resources Development ministry has received more than 3700 suggestions for 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign in just 3 days on Twitter and e-mail.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while launching the campaign, said that the campaign is to invite all the best brains in India to share their suggestions and solutions directly with the Education Ministry.

People are appreciating this initiative and also thanking the Ministry for promoting the online education system, a statement from the education ministry said.

The narrative around the campaign has picked on social media in a big way so much that it was found trending in top ten on twitter today.

'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign is a one week long campaign for Crowd sourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India.

The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions or solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

Ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on twitter by using #BharatPadheOnline up to April 16, 2020.

Click here for more Education News

