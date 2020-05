CBSE Paper Evaluation Process To Complete In 50 Days: Education Minister

CBSE will complete paper evaluation for board exams in 50 days: Education Minister (File Photo)

During his address to teachers through a webinar today, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that evaluation for CBSE answer sheets will be completed in 50 days. CBSE allotted 3000 evaluation centres and began the process a few days ago.

The Minister was answering a question by Mr. Reshu Jain who asked how teachers would find time for evaluation when they also have to teach at least 4 hours online class and submit daily reports online.

HRD Minister said that copies are being sent to teachers' homes for evaluation process and teachers who have been assigned the task of evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports. In case a teacher involved in the evaluation process is being asked to submit reports, they can contact CBSE in this regard, he added.

The minister also said that the pending examinations for CBSE 10th and 12th students will be held between June 1 and June 15. The evaluation of these papers will also be concluded swiftly and result will be announced as soon as possible.

In response to a question from another teacher, KS Kusum from Delhi, he said that teachers who are involved in evaluation process will not be asked to prepare for the new academic session. He said that paper evaluation in itself is a humongous task and teachers who are already evaluating board exam papers will not be asked to prepare for the new academic sessions.

