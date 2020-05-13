'#EducationMinisterGoesLive': Teachers Send Questions For Webinar With Education Minister

Education Minister will hold a webinar tomorrow and interact with teachers

Education Minister will hold a webinar tomorrow, May 14, and interact with teachers. Before the interaction, the minister invited questions from teachers across the country with the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. Among the questions which have been shared on social media till today, concerns on salary for private school teachers, accessibility of digital education for students, continuation of TEQIP teachers, and recruitment of TET teachers in Bihar have been primary.

One teacher raised concern about CBSE school teachers who have to teach online classes and submit numerous daily reports hardly have any time left for evaluation work of board exams.

Cbse copies are being delivered at home to evaluate and at the same time 4hours of online teaching plus many daily reports to submit. Where is any time left to evaluate and do related paper work. #EducationMinisterGoesLive#AajKiBaat@RajatSharmaLive — Reshu Jain (@2reshujain) May 13, 2020

A few teachers pointed out that private school teachers had not received their salaries and were facing financial difficulties.

Dear sir,I thank you for this webinar to the teachers.we are doing our best to keep children https://t.co/EB8kkNKTXO a private school teacher we are facing some difficulty financial.Plz address this concern in tomorrow's webinar.. #EducationMinisterGoesLive — MUNESH KAUSHIK (@kaushik_munesh) May 13, 2020

One user on Twitter asked pointed out that students in rural areas are at an disadvantage when it came to online studies and asked about how to deal with this disparity.

While the students at the city level will be at advantageous stage for their studies many of the rural students may be far away from the basic stuffs. How will we deal with this duality raised due to pandemic? #EducationMinisterGoesLive — Kandarp_upas (@carun_up) May 13, 2020

Several teachers raised concerns about the fate of TEQIP III faculty whose contracts would end in September 2020. TEQIP programme has helped improve technical education in colleges located in rural and remote areas and an extension of term for TEQIP faculty will ensure quality engineering education for all students.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address the webinar at 12 pm on May 14. Teachers can participate in the webinar through social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

The minister has already held two webinars - one meant for students and other for parents and questioned some pertinent questions about board exams and entrance exams. In his last webinar, he also made important announcements like JEE Main exam date, NEET exam date. The webinar for parents was held on April 27 and for students was held on May 5.

