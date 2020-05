EducationMinisterGoesLive: HRD Minister's Webinar For Teachers On May 14

HRD Minister will hold a webinar to answer questions posed by teachers, educators

After addressing concerns of Parents and students through webinar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will hold a webinar meant for teachers. Like previous two times, he has invited queries and suggestions through social media. Teachers and Educators can share their questions with the minister using the hashtag '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'.

The webinar will be held on May 14 at 12 pm and will be accessible through HRD Minister's social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

I have always had a special place for teachers in my heart and hence I am very excited to announce my next webinar exclusively for teachers on 14th May at 12 noon.

Looking forward to receiving your queries and suggestions.#EducationMinisterGoesLivepic.twitter.com/4I4F9qevlj — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 9, 2020

In the sessions held for parents and students, the Minister revealed some key decisions made by the government for students. He said that CBSE has started working toward a reduced syllabus. CBSE's Course Committee will assess the loss of instructional time and will reduce the syllabus proportionately.

The Minister also expanded on the various digital learning initiatives which students can take advantage of during the lockdown.

Education Minister will also interact with Vice-Chancellors on 'Higher Education post COVID-19 era'. The interaction will happen on May 11 and 4 pm and will be accessible through the Minister's official Facebook page. The Association of Indian Universities is organizing the interaction with VCs.

Meanwhile, CBSE announced exam dates for remaining papers of class 10 and class 12. The examinations will be held from July 1 to July 15. Subject-wise time table will be released in a few days. As far as college exams are concerned, universities will announce exam dates as per the guidelines issued by UGC.

