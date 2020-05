CBSE Working On Reduced Syllabus For New Session

CBSE Syllabus: CBSE Course Committee is working on a reduced syllabus for the new session

In his live webinar held for students from across the country, Education Minister answered some burning questions about CBSE board exams and entrance examinations. Among the important announcements made by the HRD Ministry yesterday, is the announcement about reduction in syllabus for the new academic session.

Due to the lockdown announced in response to the coronavirus crisis, the new academic session in schools, which ideally would have started in April, has been delayed. While some schools have begun the classes for the new session through online methods, not all schools have been able to replicate the process.

With loss to instructional time available for this session, students and parents have been constantly enquiring if a reduction in the school curriculum would be a possibility.

The Education Minister, while addressing students during his webinar, said that CBSE will assess the loss of instructional time for the new academic session and will suggest a proportional reduction in curriculum load for exam.

The Course Committees of the Board have already started work on the reduced syllabus in various scenarios.

????Highlights from the webinar!

CBSE will assess the loss of instructional time for a proportionate reduction in curriculum load for Exams. In accordance, Course Committees of the Board has initiated work on the reduced syllabus in various scenarios.#EducationMinisterGoesLivepic.twitter.com/03mQ5ey3bx — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) May 5, 2020

Other major announcements made by the HRD Minister made yesterday included exam date announcement for NEET and JEE Main exams which would be held in July and JEE Advanced exam which would be held in August.

The Minister also added that the board examination dates for pending exams would be announced after the lockdown and due assessment of the prevailing situation. He also reiterated that for class 10 students, exams would be held only for students in North-East Delhi who could not sit for the papers that have already been concluded.

Click here for more Education News